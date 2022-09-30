Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington.

Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.

She’s accused of stealing his cash and hitting him in the face.

Richards is wanted for assault and robbery. If you know where to find her, call the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.