Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair

Ashley Richards
Ashley Richards(Courtesy: Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington.

Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.

She’s accused of stealing his cash and hitting him in the face.

Richards is wanted for assault and robbery. If you know where to find her, call the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

