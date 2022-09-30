Cannabis Control Board clarifies purchasing requirements

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Oct. 1, a handful of retail cannabis stores will open their doors for Vermonters to purchase marijuana legally.

The Cannabis Control Board stresses these products are not for Vermonters under the age of 21. When you go into a shop, you will be carded both at the door and at the cash register before purchase.

The CCB said the amount to consume can vary by person, but they said it’s a good idea to start with a low dose and go slowly because everyone’s tolerance is different.

Nellie Marvel of the CCB says when smoking and vaping, it can take up to half an hour to feel the impacts of cannabis. The window to feel the impacts of edibles can be much longer, anywhere from 90 minutes up to four hours.

Marvel adds that it is illegal to consume cannabis and drive or even to be the passenger in a vehicle using cannabis. Vermonters will also be limited on how much they can purchase at one time.

“There is a purchase limit per transaction and one ounce of cannabis flower per transaction. This translates to about eight grams of concentrate or about 800 milligrams of cannabis product in edibles,” said Marvel.

Marvel adds this market will take a while to mature and it will be built totally within the state because cannabis is not federally legal. She says it’s possible that as the market matures there could be some supply shortages and the supply might not meet the demand at first.

