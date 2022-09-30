CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car catches fire at McDonald’s drive-thru

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car caught fire in the McDonald’s drive-thru in Lyndonville on Friday morning.

Viewer Tony Collier captured video of the burning Volvo SUV.

Collier said two men with extinguishers came out of the restaurant and tried to put out the fire but couldn’t.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and knocked it down.

