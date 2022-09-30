Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say

Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey.

Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.

Police were able to stop Yilmaz Ilker, 86, of Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, at about 10:30 p.m. near Exit 12.

Investigators learned Ilker had been reported missing earlier in the day by his family in New Jersey.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to the circumstances surrounding the incident and concerns for his welfare.

Police say there were no crashes as a result of the wrong-way driving, no drugs or alcohol were involved, and the investigation is considered closed. They did not arrest Ilker or issue any tickets.

