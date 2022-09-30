Expert: Protests over woman’s death putting pressure on Iranian regime

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Protesters in Iran are not backing down.

Protests there were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini two weeks ago. She was arrested for not having her hair properly covered by her hijab. She died while in custody.

Protests there have now spread to more than 80 Iranian towns.

UVM Political Science Professor Peter Henne specializes in the Middle East. He says these protests are putting pressure on the Iranian regime.

“The protests are calling for changes in the regime itself as opposed to specific policies or things like lower gas prices, which is a direct threat to the legitimacy of this machine. So, I imagine they are rather worried,” Henne said.

Henne adds that he believes it’s unlikely the U.S. will get involved.

Watch the video to see our Ike Bendavid’s full conversation with Peter Henne.

