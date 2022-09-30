Fall Maple Open House on tap for this weekend and next

WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is foliage season, but why not cover all of Vermont’s staples in one trip? That’s the idea behind the Fall Maple Open House hosted by the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association.

It starts this weekend and continues next weekend.

The idea is to connect all visits to Vermont to the maple industry, including those looking to leaf peep. Because it’s a spring activity, there won’t be boiling, but tastings, tours and stories don’t have a season.

Allison Hope, the executive director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association, says this is a great chance to keep people thinking about maple.

“Folks that are already here and they’re already visiting or they are already thinking about Vermont, and so we just want them to know that maple is open for business. Maple is one of those products that anytime I get a chance to bend someone’s ear, I explain that it goes in everything and it really is so easy to substitute that processed stuff for the maple syrup we make here, that your neighbors make, that supports Vermont’s working landscape,” Hope said.

They have about 15 sugar-makers on board across the state. Click here for all the details.

