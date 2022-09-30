N.H. lawmaker sponsors veteran care bill

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -Legislation sponsored by New Hampshire lawmaker Maggie Hassan is heading to President Biden.

Senator Maggie Hassan says her bill supports veterans during their transition to civilian life.

The Solid Start program was created by the V.A. during the Trump administration to contact every veteran three times by phone in the first year after they leave active duty to check in and help connect them to V.A. programs and benefits.

Hassan said her bill makes sure the program continues and improves the specific healthcare options for women veterans.

