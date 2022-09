SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!

This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home.

Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.

Click here for more on Poppy and all the other dogs at the humane society.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.