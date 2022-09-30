Plea deal for Ex-Trump adviser accused of unwanted advances

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, arrives to testify to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump has taken a plea deal to resolve allegations he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event.

Corey Lewandowski entered into a plea agreement earlier this month involving a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to online Clark County records.

While he does not admit to any wrongdoing, Lewandowski will undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling and 50 hours of community service.

His attorneys say he will fulfill all those conditions and the case will be dismissed.

Trump donor Trashelle Odom publicly alleged Lewandowski repeatedly touched her without her permission, made lewd comments and stalked her.

