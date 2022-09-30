Police arrest suspect in Burlington attack, robbery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in an attack on a man in a Burlington parking lot.

The assault happened Wednesday at the Walgreens on Cherry Street.

Police say Jashier Gillespie, 20, of Philadelphia, severely beat a man, fracturing his skull, breaking ribs and damaging one of his eyes so badly, he might lose it.

Officers got surveillance video showing the suspect running away with the victim’s backpack.

Police say the assault was likely tied to drugs.

Gillespie is being held without bail.

