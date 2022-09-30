Red Cross sends more volunteers to Florida

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Red Cross is sending more volunteers to help people stranded in Florida after Hurricane Ian hit Wednesday.

A spokesperson says 730 volunteers are supporting the relief effort and hundreds more are on the way.

Three are from Vermont and nine are from New Hampshire.

According to the Red Cross, Thursday night, 33,000 people were at 260 shelters set up across Florida.

Before the storm, the Red Cross mobilized 83 truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies, to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people.

