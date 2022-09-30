Ripton votes to rejoin Addison Central School District

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after voting to leave the Addison Central School District, Ripton residents just voted to re-join.

A significant reason Ripton decided to leave ACSD in 2020 was that residents wanted a say over which schools closed.

In the ACSD that power rests with the school board, not town voters.

Despite their leaving, the State Board of Education told Ripton they would be unfit to exist as their own independent district.

Thursday night in a vote of 148 to 89, residents re-joined ACSD.

This vote means their elementary school could close without a town vote, based on ACSD’s articles of agreement.

Relevant articles:

Ripton school weighs rejoining district after splitting a year ago

Vt. Board of Education cites ‘overwhemling risk’ in Ripton creating own school

Scott signs bill changing process for towns to leave school districts

Towns vote on Act 46 divorces

Act 46 ‘divorces’ on the ballot in several communities

More Vermont schools debating Act 46 divorces

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday.
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Burlington's City Hall Park Wednesday night.
Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington
Surveillance image
Suspect caught on camera in Burlington assault and robbery
Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year Robyn Newton
Vergennes educator named 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year

Latest News

File Photo
Cannabis Control Board clarifies purchasing requirements
The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those...
Red Cross sends more volunteers to Florida
File Photo
N.H. lawmaker sponsors veteran care bill
File Photo
Senator Leahy sponsors bill to help wrongfully convicted
File Photo
34th annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival this weekend