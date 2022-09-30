Ripton votes to rejoin Addison Central School District

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after voting to leave the Addison Central School District, Ripton residents just voted to re-join.

A significant reason Ripton decided to leave ACSD in 2020 was that residents wanted a say over which schools closed.

In the ACSD that power rests with the school board, not town voters.

Despite their leaving, the State Board of Education told Ripton they would be unfit to exist as their own independent district.

Thursday night in a vote of 148 to 89, residents re-joined ACSD.

This vote means their elementary school could close without a town vote, based on ACSD’s articles of agreement.

