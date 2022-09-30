Senator Leahy sponsors bill to help wrongfully convicted

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A bill looking to address wrongful convictions is being named after Senator Patrick Leahy.

The Patrick Leahy and Orrin G. Hatch Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022 is named for the Vermont lawmaker and a late Utah senator.

Leahy says this bill adds to work he began with Hatch 20 years ago to make sure people who have been wrongfully convicted have access to post-conviction representation and DNA testing.

He also says the bill ensures rights are protected for the victims of crime as they seek justice.

Leahy has worked with numerous other lawmakers for the previous reauthorization of the bill in 2013 and 2016.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday.
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Burlington's City Hall Park Wednesday night.
Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington
Surveillance image
Suspect caught on camera in Burlington assault and robbery
Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year Robyn Newton
Vergennes educator named 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year

Latest News

File Photo
Cannabis Control Board clarifies purchasing requirements
The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those...
Red Cross sends more volunteers to Florida
File Photo
N.H. lawmaker sponsors veteran care bill
File Photo
34th annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival this weekend