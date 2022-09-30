Senator Leahy sponsors bill to help wrongfully convicted

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A bill looking to address wrongful convictions is being named after Senator Patrick Leahy.

The Patrick Leahy and Orrin G. Hatch Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022 is named for the Vermont lawmaker and a late Utah senator.

Leahy says this bill adds to work he began with Hatch 20 years ago to make sure people who have been wrongfully convicted have access to post-conviction representation and DNA testing.

He also says the bill ensures rights are protected for the victims of crime as they seek justice.

Leahy has worked with numerous other lawmakers for the previous reauthorization of the bill in 2013 and 2016.

