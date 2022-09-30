Suspect in Burlington stabbing pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Tyrone Bryant-File photo
Tyrone Bryant-File photo(Courtesy: Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As violent crime soars in downtown Burlington police say they have cracked some high-profile cases, including an attempted murder in Battery Park.

Police say Tyrone Bryant, 44, stabbed his girlfriend in the chest in the park almost two weeks ago.

She survived.

Bryant pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and is being held without bail.

Police say Bryant has had more than 170 encounters with law enforcement.

Related Stories:

Police unsure who stabbed who in Burlington park incident

Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday.
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
Surveillance image
Suspect caught on camera in Burlington assault and robbery
Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Burlington's City Hall Park Wednesday night.
Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington
2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year Robyn Newton
Vergennes educator named 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year

Latest News

Vermont cannabis cultivators prepare for the start of recreational pot sales.
‘It’s like Christmas Eve’: Cannabis cultivators prepare for start of pot sales
MM
'It's like Christmas Eve': Cannabis cultivators prepare for start of pot sales
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to change the state's wetland...
Vt. DEC to hold public hearings on updating state wetland maps
The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association will host the first Fall Maple Open House this...
Fall Maple Open House on tap for this weekend and next