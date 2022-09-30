Suspect in Burlington stabbing pleads not guilty to attempted murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As violent crime soars in downtown Burlington police say they have cracked some high-profile cases, including an attempted murder in Battery Park.

Police say Tyrone Bryant, 44, stabbed his girlfriend in the chest in the park almost two weeks ago.

She survived.

Bryant pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and is being held without bail.

Police say Bryant has had more than 170 encounters with law enforcement.

