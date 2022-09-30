UVM men’s soccer focused in practice with Randy Montie in mind

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team hasn’t lost since August 30. The Catamounts have outscored opponents 14-4 over that 7 game stretch. Already 1-0 in conference play, they hit the road to face non-conference UMass Lowell on Saturday, before returning to face America East competition the following weekend.

All of that while thinking of their teammate, Randy Montie.

Montie was found safe with a member of his family on Tuesday after being reported missing earlier in the day. He will be away from the team for the time being, so the top-20 ranked Catamounts have continued to prepare for Saturday’s game with him in mind, but with a focus on the field as well. Head coach Rob Dow said his team has had two really good days of training as they aim to keep their winning streak in tact when they travel to face a River Hawks team that they’ve beaten in four straight match-ups.

“Currently, Randy is with family and getting the care he needs,” Dow said on Thursday. “We’re looking forward to channeling some of those emotions and getting ready to play on Saturday.

It’s an honor being ranked 16th in the nation, but the guys really respect that and know what it takes to continue that type of hard play and committed play.”

“It’s been tough times for the team but most importantly, we’ve come closer as a team, and we’re getting through this together,” midfielder Max Murray said. “Everybody is making sure we’re together as a team and everybody is in a good state of mind moving forward.”

