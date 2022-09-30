Vt. DEC to hold public hearings on updating state wetland maps

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to change the state's wetland maps, and it wants your input.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is looking to change the state’s wetland maps, and it wants your input.

The DEC already has an identifying map in place, but they are holding public hearings to present edits to that map.

The edits were made after two years of further mapping.

The hearings will be held in October and November and are the second round of hearings from the DEC this year.

Vermonters can dispute land claims or even bring forward parts of their own land which they have identified as potential protected wetlands.

Members of the public are invited to submit comments by Nov. 12, 2022, to Laura Lapierre at Laura.Lapierre@vermont.gov and attend the upcoming public hearings:

Click here for more on wetlands from the Vermont DEC.

