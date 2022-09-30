Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll see a few clouds to start Saturday, but overall we’ve got a very nice weekend on the way. Clouds from Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will bring us a few clouds to start the day, but we should expect some breaks of sun during the afternoon with high temperatures warming up into the low to mid 60s. The rest of the weekend will see partly sunny skies. It will be a few degrees cooler on Sunday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Dry weather continues into the middle of next week. We’ll see a nice stretch of Fall weather to last for the next several days. Highs for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the first half of the week.

Clouds will thicken up on Thursday with scattered showers. A cold front will bring colder temperatures through the end of next week. Skies will be back to partly sunny skies by Friday and next weekend, but temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Fall color is coming on fast across the region. The best spots to visit will be in the higher elevations of northeastern Vermont, northern New Hampshire and the Adirondacks. Many areas will be approaching peak fall color by the end of next week.

