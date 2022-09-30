Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We made it to the end of the work week, and also to the end of the month of September. And we’ll go out in style with a bright, sunny day. Temperatures will be close to normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 66°) after a chilly, frosty start to the day.

It will stay seasonably warm into the start of the first weekend of October. Sunshine will mix with some clouds from the outer fringes of what will be the remnants of Hurricane Ian on Saturday, but that will be about the worst that we will get out of Ian. Any rain from those remnants will be staying well to our south in southern New England.

It will be clearing out again as we go through Sunday, but a quick shot of colder air will come in again for another frosty start to Monday. Then, like today, we’ll bounce right back up into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs under mostly sunny skies.

It will be a little warmer again into the middle of the week. The next chance for showers won’t be until Thursday.

Fall foliage is starting to pop now. Have a great, MAX Advantage weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday.
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Burlington's City Hall Park Wednesday night.
Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington
Surveillance image
Suspect caught on camera in Burlington assault and robbery
Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year Robyn Newton
Vergennes educator named 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
dan dowling
Evening weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast