BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We made it to the end of the work week, and also to the end of the month of September. And we’ll go out in style with a bright, sunny day. Temperatures will be close to normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 66°) after a chilly, frosty start to the day.

It will stay seasonably warm into the start of the first weekend of October. Sunshine will mix with some clouds from the outer fringes of what will be the remnants of Hurricane Ian on Saturday, but that will be about the worst that we will get out of Ian. Any rain from those remnants will be staying well to our south in southern New England.

It will be clearing out again as we go through Sunday, but a quick shot of colder air will come in again for another frosty start to Monday. Then, like today, we’ll bounce right back up into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs under mostly sunny skies.

It will be a little warmer again into the middle of the week. The next chance for showers won’t be until Thursday.

Fall foliage is starting to pop now. Have a great, MAX Advantage weekend! -Gary

