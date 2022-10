BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team kicked off a season with sky-high expectations by downing RIT 5-2 Friday night at the Gut. Evelyne Blais-Savoie tallied a pair of goals while Natalie Mlynkova added a goal and two assists in the victory.

Vermont takes on RIT again Saturday.

