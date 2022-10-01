Friday Football Frenzy: Week Five, Part One

Highlights and scores from across the state
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DIVISION 1

Burr and Burton 49, St. Johnsbury 35

Essex 31, Middlebury 7

Burlington-South Burlington 20, BFA-St. Albans 14

DIVISION 2

Bellows Falls 34, North Country 27

Colchester 42, Spaulding 0

Fair Haven 35, Mt. Mansfield 12

Mt. Anthony 54, U-32 0

DIVISION 3

Rice 14, Milton 8

OUT OF STATE

Concord (NH) 49, Rutland 6

