Friday Football Frenzy: Week Five, Part Two
Scores and highlights from around the state
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DIVISION 1
Burr and Burton 49, St. Johnsbury 35
Essex 31, Middlebury 7
Burlington-South Burlington 20, BFA-St. Albans 14
DIVISION 2
Bellows Falls 34, North Country 27
Colchester 42, Spaulding 0
Fair Haven 35, Mt. Mansfield 12
Mt. Anthony 54, U-32 0
DIVISION 3
Rice 14, Milton 8
OUT OF STATE
Concord (NH) 49, Rutland 6
