Friday Football Frenzy: Week Five, Part Two

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DIVISION 1

Burr and Burton 49, St. Johnsbury 35

Essex 31, Middlebury 7

Burlington-South Burlington 20, BFA-St. Albans 14

DIVISION 2

Bellows Falls 34, North Country 27

Colchester 42, Spaulding 0

Fair Haven 35, Mt. Mansfield 12

Mt. Anthony 54, U-32 0

DIVISION 3

Rice 14, Milton 8

OUT OF STATE

Concord (NH) 49, Rutland 6

Blais-Savoie tallies a pair in 5-2 in win
#14 UVM women’s hockey downs RIT to open regular season
Friday Football Frenzy: Week Five, Part One
UVM men’s soccer focused in practice with Randy Montie in mind
