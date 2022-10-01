What to do: Saturday, October 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, the first of October.

It’s time to celebrate autumn at Dog Mountain’s annual Fall Dog Party! There will be activities for the whole family, from live music by Vermont folk duo The Endorsements, to a bouncy house, food, contests, and more. Take the time to grab your camera, hop in the car, and take the scenic ride to Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. From 12:00 to 4:00 today, and free, rain or shine. Organizers say your dog will thank you with tail wags and wet kisses.

Burlington’s Old Spokes Home is hosting their Fall Fundo Ride today. Every October, they celebrate the state’s scenic foliage by putting on a fundraising gravel bike ride. The 100K ride departs from Burlington at 9:00 a.m., the 50K departs at 10:00 a.m., and the 10-mile ride departs at noon. Registration is $50, and there is pie at every station. Organizers say you don’t need a gravel bike to ride -- any bike can be a gravel bike with the right attitude!

Today is Dead Creek Wildlife Day in Addison! You can find wildlife demonstrations, guided nature walks, live critters, and so much more at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Dead Creek Management Area. There is no admission fee and parking is free. The event is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. today. There’s something for everyone at this engaging celebration of Vermont’s wildlife.

This weekend marks the 34th Annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival. Today at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., there are numerous vendors selling locally-spun yarn from Vermont animals. There is also a fiber arts contest and classes, a book signing, a used equipment sale, and live demonstrations all day. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and free for toddlers. This year’s theme is women in farming, celebrating Vermont women who work to produce natural fiber and food products.

Have you ever wanted to camp out at a ski area? Bring the whole family to Whaleback Mountain to camp out under the stars! There will be lawn games, beach volleyball, a guided hike up the mountain, dinner on the grill, s’mores and stories around the campfire, live music, a dance party, and more! Whaleback will provide campsites, food and drink for purchase, and complimentary s’mores and coffee. It’s $30 per campsite, opening at 3:00 p.m. Bring a tent, warm clothes, a camp chair, and anything else you need to stay comfortable for a night out on the mountain.

And finally, today is the Adirondack North Country Pride Parade! From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in and around Plattsburgh’s Trinity Park, this family-friendly event for all ages hopes to celebrate members of North Country’s LGBTQ+ community.

