Windsor Police warn public of scam phone calls

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Law enforcement officials are warning the public to watch out for scammers pretending to be deputy sheriffs.

The Windsor Police say they’ve received several calls from residents about a caller claiming to be a member of the County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say the caller claims the person failed to appear for jury duty, or that there is an active arrest warrant. The caller tells the victim that they can avoid arrest by making a payment or purchasing a pre-paid credit card.

Police say scammers may use real addresses and real names of officers or court officials to seem more credible.

The Windsor County Sheriff’s Department they would never call someone for that reason, or demand money.

“Don’t let them pull you in. Keep in the back of your mind that this is a scam and you certainly have the right to right away hang up the phone, block the number so they don’t call you back,” Capt. Claude Weyant said. “Again if you’re still a little bit nervous about it -- go ahead and call your local police department or sheriff’s department.”

Police say it’s also important to never give out your credit card number, or any other personal information to somebody you don’t know.

Scam calls can also be reported to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

