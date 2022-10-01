Windsor Police warn public of scam phone calls

By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Law enforcement officials are warning the public to watch out for scammers pretending to be deputy sheriffs.

The Windsor Police say they’ve received several calls from residents about a caller claiming to be a member of the County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say the caller claims the person failed to appear for jury duty, or that there is an active arrest warrant. The caller tells the victim that they can avoid arrest by making a payment or purchasing a pre-paid credit card.

SCAM ALERT: Do Not Pay Callers Who Threaten to Arrest You on a Warrant Unless You Pay Recently, several Windsor...

Posted by Windsor Vermont Police Department on Thursday, September 29, 2022

Police say scammers may use real addresses and real names of officers or court officials to seem more credible.

The Windsor County Sheriff’s Department they would never call someone for that reason, or demand money.

“Don’t let them pull you in. Keep in the back of your mind that this is a scam and you certainly have the right to right away hang up the phone, block the number so they don’t call you back,” Capt. Claude Weyant said. “Again if you’re still a little bit nervous about it -- go ahead and call your local police department or sheriff’s department.”

Police say it’s also important to never give out your credit card number, or any other personal information to somebody you don’t know.

Scam calls can also be reported to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been...
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
Police say they've arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington.
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
Starting Oct. 1, a handful of retail cannabis stores will open their doors for Vermonters to...
Cannabis Control Board clarifies purchasing requirements
Ashley Richards
Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair

Latest News

What to do Saturday, October 1st
What to do: Saturday, October 1
Café Mamajuana in September of 2022
Hispanic Heritage Month: Recognizing culture and tradition
National Hispanic Heritage Month
Highlighting Vermonters for Hispanic Heritage Month
Substance Summit
Organizations gather for 2022 Substance Use Addiction Summit