BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a quiet start to October, with high clouds today. Those clouds are actually the very outer fringes of former Hurricane Ian, but that’s all we’ll get out of it. Any rain is expected to remain to our south. Highs will be in the low 60s. A backdoor cold front will then come through dry late tonight into Sunday morning. Morning high clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. It will be cooler, however, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night will have excellent radiational cooling, with lows in the 20s and 30s and widespread frost expected.

The stretch of dry weather will continue early in the week, with plenty of sun Monday, then partly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be mainly in the low 60s, with lows in the 40s. Thursday and Friday could be a bit more active, but no big storms are expected. There is the chance for some showers both days. Thursday’s highs will be in the 60s, but a surge of chilly air is expected Friday, with highs only in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.