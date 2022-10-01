BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a pleasant first day of October. A backdoor cold front will move through the region tonight, but it will pass through dry with no showers expected. It will, however, usher in cooler temperatures for Sunday. A strong high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to northern parts of the region, with southern areas having partly sunny skies, due to the remnants of Ian still hanging out to our south. High temperatures will be in the 50s. It’s setting up to be an excellent night for radiational cooling, with widespread frost likely early Monday morning. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s, and even a few teens are possible in spots like Saranac Lake.

The dry stretch of weather will continue into Thursday, with ideal conditions for viewing the fall foliage or just enjoying some crisp weather. Highs will generally be in the 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Some spots may hit 70 degrees on Thursday. A cold front will bring showers Friday, followed by a chilly day on Saturday.

