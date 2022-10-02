20th annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day held in Addison

By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - The festival is hosted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont and those who stopped by ere able to experience wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes and nature crafts.  Event organizers say it was also a way to bring the community together as hunting enthusiasts and nature conservationists can butt heads  but the outdoors is at the core of both interests.

“It’s a celebration of all things outdoors. Its attempt to bring together the conservation, environmental minded community and the hunter Fisher community in one place. There’s sometimes can be tension between the hunting fishing community and the conservation eco community. And so bringing them together and recognizing shared interest I think is important in bridging that, that difference,” said Mike Winslow, an organizing staff member at the event

Organizers say over 300 people showed up to the even, and they hope to be able to keep it going for another 20 years.

