Candidates submit campaign finance reports for Oct. 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates running for Vermont offices have submitted their Campaign Finance Reports, with the most recent deadline set for October 1.

In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Phil Scott has raised $155,724 so far, including $35,311 in the last month. His campaign reports spending $90,560 so far.

Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel’s campaign reports that she has raised $149,192 so far, including a large increase in the last month, with just shy of $46,000 raised. The Siegel campaign has spent nearly $42,000 so far.

In the race for Lieutenant Governor, Democratic candidate David Zuckerman has raised a total of $282,947 to this point, including a $44,018 increase in the last month. His campaign has spent $253,716 so far.

And finally, his challenger, Republican Joe Benning, has raised $60,240. That’s a difference of $21,694 since September 1st. His campaign reports expenditures just shy of $40,000.

You can find the campaign finance information for all of the candidates, and more on the Vermont Secretary of State’s website.

