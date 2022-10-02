Firetruck on the marketplace raising awareness for Outright VT

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday on Church Street to support LGBTQ youth groups.

This is “Outright Vermont”....and it’s their 19-year doing this annual truck pull.

Several different teams pull a fire truck to raise money for “outrights” efforts to support LGBTQ youth.

The goal this year was to raise 125-thousand dollars.

People from all over the state and other parts of the country were there, this is the first time the event had some protesters.

Despite that...members of the LGBTQ community say it’s nice to feel supported.

“I come from a small town, it’s rural, and there was never a lot of support for me when I was younger before I came to Vermont. Just seeing this, seeing all the people who are here for me. Who is here for other trans youth is really awesome,” said student Charlie Draughn.

“Outright Vermont” said they will continue to do this work.

