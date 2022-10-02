Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “This is normal now. This is the days of buying cannabis in the shadows are over,” says Dave Silberman the co-owner of FLORA Cannabis

There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open.

FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and Ceres Collaborative in Burlington all accepting customers and People from across Vermont flocked to the storefronts to open up their wallets.

“We’ve had a line since well, before we were open, and we’re just trying to make sure we can get to as many people and get as many Vermonters with get whatever product that they’d like to have,” said Ross Todia, the COO of Ceres

More than two dozen businesses throughout Vermont have applied to the state’s Cannabis Control Board for retail permits, but the board has awarded only a handful so far.

“others coming after us can use our experience to help them you know, find an easier path forward because I really think this is a cannabis community growing in Vermont,” said Silberman

Store owners say they believe the buzz around the new businesses will help out neighboring storefronts and boost foot traffic

“I just think people will come to Middlebury it’ll be a destination… we’re really happy to see this many people downtown Middlebury and we hope it spills over to some of the other businesses,” said Michael Sims, the co-owner of FLORA.

Silberman, who’s also Addison County’s high bailiff says that the path to opening day was a long one.

“I’ve been working on cannabis legalization since 2015… There is just a lot of work to get us here, from advocates, to legislators, to folks at the Cannabis Control Board,” said Silberman

Customers that waited in line shared a similar sentiment.

“I’ve been waiting all my life for this since I was 16 and I’m about to be 49… I’m looking at what our local growers are producing and just kind of like supporting them, our local growers around here,” said Chris Georgie, a South Burlington resident.

Store executives say that even though shops are now opening, there’s no telling what the future holds for the future of the industry.

“It’s going to change so much. What you’ll see for retail cannabis in six months will be much different than you see today. And so that’s the only thing we know for sure is how quickly things will will change as we establish a market here,” said Todia

Retailers are only selling to people age 21 or older. The Cannabis Control Board requires IDs to be checked at the door.

