What to do: Sunday, October 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, October 2.

The Champlain Valley Expo is hosting the Wag-It-Forward Festival for Pets today. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Essex Junction, you can find activities for you and your dog including dock jumping, agility practice, a costume contest, and more. Leashed pets are welcome, and you can fill out a waiver beforehand to save time. It’s $5 for adults, and free for children under 12.

It’s Vermont’s Open Studio Weekend! Galleries and studios across the state open their doors for folks to go behind the scenes of local art. Visit 130+ artists to discuss and purchase their work, including painters, glass blowers, potters, sculptors, woodworkers, weavers, and more. Organizers say it’s an exciting celebration of the craft and artwork of Vermont artists.

Or head to Killington, and enjoy fall in the mountains at their Harvest Faire! There will be food, fun and games for the whole family. Free activities throughout the day include pumpkin painting, horse-drawn hayrides, apple launching, and a stein hoisting competition. There will also be live music from the Gully Boys. Admission for all activities is free. Participants of some activities even have a chance to win lift tickets for the upcoming season.

Today in the Northeast Kingdom, head to Autumn on the Green! An award-winning showcase for artisans, crafters, and businesses will take place today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Danville Town Green. There will be over 200 vendors offering items from unique jewelry to dog biscuits, original artwork, clothing, décor, and more.

Celebrate Vermont’s sweetest tradition and join the festivities in Woodstock, as sugar-makers show off their craft. Tour the sugarhouse at Bourdon Farm, try their organic maple syrup and cider donuts, or cozy around the campfire. It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today in Woodstock.

