Women’s Economic Opportunity Conference held in Randolph Saturday

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - “Why are you here today? For the women can do.”

That’s the idea for the 25th Women’s Economic Opportunity Conference. Women can do anything, be anything. That was the message Senator Patrick Leahy wants for this event.

“I started this along with my wife 25 years ago because we were both concerned that women were not being treated fairly,” said Senator Leahy.

In the 1990′s Senator Leahy wanted to find a way to bring women together to talk about economic opportunities. The Women’s Economic Opportunity Conference is all about having an open discussion about how women are treated in society, childcare, reproductive rights, equal pay,  gender equality, and sexual violence. This year U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was there to speak on all of these issues.

“It’s more than just an issue of fairness. It offers economic benefits to the entire country. We will continue to advocate for these policies,`` said Yellen.

There were over one hundred people at the conference all looking to talk with Senator Leahy and his work to help women in society. This event is very personal for Leahy. He says he doesn’t want to see future generations of women face what has been a reality for past decades.

“I want my daughter, I want my granddaughter to be treated the same as my sons and grandsons.”

Naomi Parekh showed up just to educate herself about women’s issues. She says it’s nice to know there are people out there fighting for women.

“There’s a lot of people rallying to make sure that there’s equal pay, equal opportunity. As a new mom those issues are so important to me that generations after me don’t have to face anything that I did. My sisters did, and my mom and grandmother did,” Parekh said.

After the conference many participants went off to individual workshops, such as financial wellness, negotiating fees, and advanced manufacturing. People looking to learn said it was fun.

“I’d love a part time job like this, but I don’t know that at my age I would ever get hired to do something like this. But I just drove the backhaul, lifted up the bucket and all those things. So one can do it, its great,” said Alice Nitka of Ludlow.

