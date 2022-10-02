YCQM OCT. 2, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, we talk to Miss Vermont 2022 Alexina Federhen. She shares her struggle with mental illness and her push to get teens more mental health treatment access.

Also we speak with Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine where he shares some new details about new COVID-19 vaccines and the state’s push to get more shots into arms.

Plus we introduce a new way to get your political news, through the WCAX Political Podcast. We speak with producer Brett Miller.

