Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tonight will be the coldest night so far this fall, with widespread frost likely, including the Champlain Valley. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s, and even a few teens are possible in spots like Saranac Lake. Any outdoor plants you want to save, must be protected or brought indoors. A strong area of high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday, then into the low 60s Tuesday. Lows will range from the 30s to 40s.

The long stretch of dry weather will continue for Wednesday and Thursday. The warmest day will be Thursday, with some spots reaching 70 degrees for a high. Then a cold front will come through Friday. Showers are likely along that, and may end briefly as a few snow showers overnight.

Next weekend is looking pretty quiet, though on the chilly side. A few showers are possible Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 50s, with lows in the 30s.

