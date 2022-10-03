2 Brattleboro students overdose at high school

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs that may have contained fentanyl. Both students are said to be OK.

In an email to families, interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler says it happened last week when they had two separate medical emergencies on campus.

They were able to react quickly because students shared with adults what happened.

They’re encouraging parents to talk to students about it and to reach out to the school if you don’t know how to approach the issue.

In a message to the community, Damkoehler wrote:

“Hi BUHS Families,

I had planned on sending an overview of our first month in school anyway, and am still planning to do so. I need to first share with you important information that I have just shared with your student in a house meeting. Although the year has started much calmer than last, this week we experienced two separate medical emergencies on campus involving the use of substances possibly laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is an opiate drug that when taken improperly can cause respiratory distress and in some cases be lethal. In both instances, the student received immediate medical care and was okay. Also, we were alerted that this was occurring because students shared with the adults in the building what had occurred. This allowed us to respond quickly and make sure our nurses were involved. I am incredibly proud of the students who spoke up and are continuing to do so. It takes all of us working together to keep our school safe.

I encourage families to have an open dialogue with their students. If you are not comfortable or do not know what to say, please reach out to the school for support. We have resources that we are happy to share. It really does take a village to support our students. If you have any questions or concerns, please know you can always reach out to me, other members of the administration, or your student’s counselor. While this is not the email I had hoped to send on a beautiful Friday afternoon, please know that there are many positive things occurring in our community that I will be sharing with you soon.

Much Gratitude,

Cassie Damkoehler

Interim Principal”

