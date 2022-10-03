Annual Buddy Walk took place Sunday in Burlington’s Battery Park

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group says all kids deserve to be celebrated, and today there was a special walk for some special kids.

This was the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome group’s 12th year putting on the buddy walk.

The idea of the walk is to help raise awareness and funds for programs that benefit people with down syndrome.

More than one hundred showed up to show their support.

Parents say having a child with down syndrome isn’t as much a challenge thanks to events like these.

“All kids that are different need a chance to be lifted up and to be acknowledged. Having a special time just for them. The world doesn’t really revolve around disabilities too much. They get marginalized sometimes, so its super important to have events like this,” said parent Stacey Kelleher.

This walk is one of 250 around the country. ORGANIZERS say that todays walk raised over 3-thousand dollars.

For more information visit : https://cvdsg.org/

