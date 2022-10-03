Climate scientists sound the alarm on shorter winters in the Adirondacks

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Falling leaves will soon enough turn to falling snow in the Adirondacks, though climate scientists in the region say we could someday lose that snow altogether. Researchers at Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute are raising the red flag in a new report predicting shorter, milder winters.

“By 2100, if we continue down the path that we are with global fossil fuel emissions, we’re looking at a shortening of the winter season by one to three weeks,” said Brendan Wiltse of the Adirondack Watershed Institute.

While it may not seem like much, the shorter winter would have significant impacts on organisms native to the area and recreation opportunities.

“We’re seeing significant reductions in the ice cover of our lakes, we’re seeing a shortening of the winter period overall. So when you think about the identity of the Adirondacks, a lot of it is centered around winter, winter sports and activities,” Wiltse said.

Wiltse released the report with Curt Stager and student Skyler Murphy. The trio used climate data collected from the northern Adirondacks, information on lake temperatures and ice cover, and 30 years of data on seasonal changes collected by Stager’s biology classes to make the deductions.

They found the Adirondacks are warming faster than the global average, about 0.14 degrees celsius per decade, notably higher than the 0.09-degree global average.

Wiltse says that’s not new information, as higher elevation areas typically warm at a disproportionate rate. What is new is the coupling of those temperature records with seasonal changes on campus. Using both, they’re able to deduce what’s to come in the future.

“We’re going to see changes occurring in terms of what the Adirondacks look like in the spring, the fall and the wintertime. And that will be on the order of one to three weeks by the end of the century,” Wiltse said.

The idea of losing snow and ice entirely of course only applies to the longer term, but Wiltse says it is reasonable to assume this would impact other areas nearby, like Canada and Vermont. To help researchers get a better grasp on phenological data and keep digging into the issue, they always encourage people to write down environmental observations which could be helpful to scientists down the road.

