Crews searching for missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are searching for a missing man in Milton.
Police say David Cadreact, 79, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday on his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road.
Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
Police and firefighters are searching and they’re using a drone and K-9 to try to find him.
