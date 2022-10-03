Crews searching for missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s

David Cadreact is missing from his home in Milton.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are searching for a missing man in Milton.

Police say David Cadreact, 79, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday on his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road.

Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.

Police and firefighters are searching and they’re using a drone and K-9 to try to find him.

