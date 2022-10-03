Expert analysis: Key issues the US Supreme Court could rule on

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Supreme Court opened a new session on Monday with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson taking her seat on the bench, marking the first time that four women are seated together on the nation’s high court.

Of course, the court has a super majority of conservative judges leaning 6-3 in that direction and they are coming off perhaps the most controversial session in our lifetime this past summer.

Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School about some of the key issues the court could rule on in this session.

Watch the video to see their full conversation.

