Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At 8:15pm Sunday, Burlington Police were called after multiple people reported a shooting at an apartment on Pine Street. Upon arrival they found a 40-yr-old male victim deceased.

Acting Police Chief Jon Murad tells us detectives from the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force are conducting an in progress shooting investigation. As well as officers from the University of Vermont Police Department and South Burlington Police Department to assist with scene security. We are told agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives have responded to assist with the investigation.

They say it is a very preliminary probe and they are withholding the identity of the victim until family can be notified.

Chief Murad says this is the 25th gunfire incident of 2022 and the fourth homicide.

