Police investigating whether homicides in Burlington, South Burlington are linked

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are dead and police are investigating whether the homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked.

Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said he will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to address the two deadly shootings on Sunday night and the apprehension of a suspect in those cases.

It all started around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Pine Street in Burlington when officers received multiple calls about a shooting.

First responders and police say they found a 40-year-old man dead inside an apartment. His name has not yet been released.

This is Burlington’s 25th gunfire incident of the year and the fourth homicide.

Just hours later in South Burlington, police found a man fatally shot at a motel.

Police responded to a report of gunshots around 11 p.m. at the Swiss Host Motel and Village on Williston Road.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke says officers found a man there shot to death. His name has not been released.

“This homicide does not appear to be a random act; the parties involved were known to one another,” Burke said in an email to WCAX.

A neighbor told WCAX News he heard an argument outside and then gunshots.

While our team was at the Swiss Host Motel shooting scene in South Burlington, they saw officers speed off and ended up on King Street in Burlington.

In the video we captured, you hear what we believe are bean bag rounds and officers shouting at someone to “get on the ground.”

We know someone was arrested and taken to the hospital, but we have not confirmed whether that arrest is related to the shooting death at the Swiss Host Motel.

The Vermont State Police major crime unit arrived at the motel Monday morning.

South Burlington Police, Burlington Police and the ATF are working together to investigate whether there’s a connection between the shootings.

