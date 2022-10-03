Professional chef serves up school lunch with students

WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - At Wolcott Elementary, students are learning about the food they eat by helping set and serve it up. That’s because their cafeteria is run by a culinary-trained chef, who is teaching lessons in a new type of classroom.

Chef Dave Jourdan is from Morrisville and spent decades cooking in different parts of the country. Now, he is now back near his hometown serving up food for kids at Wolcott Elementary.

“I try to make my own bread so do breads and pizza crust and things of that nature homemade soup every Friday. Try to get as much veggies in them without them knowing,” said Jourdan.

This is ‘Chef Dave’s’ second year at Wolcott Elementary, but last year was different because students ate lunch in their classrooms thanks to the pandemic. So now Jourdan is taking advantage of the school coming together for lunch periods once again and is helping get them involved.

“They should know where their food is coming from. Right? I mean, that’s kind of the whole piece, not out of a box on a wrapper every day,” said Jourdan.

A handful of students a day are chosen to help him out. He says most days they’re serving food, but they’ve also helped prepare food before. In the past, students have helped make salsa and pickles. The day we visited the cafeteria, burritos were on the menu for lunch.

“You take a scoop, out it on, and then you take some cheese and fold it over and you do the book fold and then you wrap it up,” said Brayton Peck, a fifth grader.

“It feels kind of special because you get to bond with the younger kids, said Noah, a sixth grader.

Principal Dennis Hill says it’s great to involved students in tasks they can be proud of, and learn along the way.

“In a small elementary school like this, the opportunity to to work with Chef Dave, it’s a really big thing. And so kids take it seriously and they love it. And you can see the pride on their face when they’re working with him,” said Hill.

And Jourdan says the cooks in the kitchen are just getting started.

“We’re gonna try some new things. There’s some casseroles we’re going to do,” he said.

