South Burlington City Council to discuss climate action plan

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of South Burlington has completed a draft of its own climate action plan and it will be discussed by the City Council Monday night.

This climate action plan is in line with the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act when it comes to meeting emissions targets.

Seven members from different city committees have been working on the plan for about 11 months. Suggestions include EV charging opportunities, complete bike lane networks and new heating standards.

The city says it’s not reinventing climate action, but determining the role the city can play in the big picture.

“What can we do at the municipal level? So that is fundamentally the way that this is all working and the structure of it so that as a municipal government we can identify what are our areas of influence, what are our areas of policy action that can be done,” said Paul Conner, the director of South Burlington Planning and Zoning.

For the city, the two main sectors the plan focuses on are transportation and thermal in relation to heating.

The City Council could vote to enact the climate action plan as early as Monday night.

