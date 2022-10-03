South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel

Police investigate shooting death at Swiss Host Motel and Village
Police investigate shooting death at Swiss Host Motel and Village(WCAX-TV)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police were called to the Swiss Host Motel and Village on Williston Road for a report of gunfire Sunday.

Chief Shawn Burke says officers found a man shot to death around 11 p.m. His name has not been released.

South Burlington police are coordinating this investigation with Burlington police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

While a WCAX News team was at the Swiss Host Motel, we saw officers speed off and end up on King Street.

In the video we captured, you hear what we believe are bean bag rounds and officers shouting at someone to “get on the ground.”

We know someone was arrested and taken to the hospital, but we have not confirmed if this arrest is related to the shooting death at the Swiss Host Motel.

Burke says they’re investigating a possible connection to another homicide which occurred in Burlington.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales
Police say they've arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington.
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
Hundreds of people gathered Saturday on Church Street to support LGBTQ youth groups.
Firetruck on the marketplace raising awareness for Outright VT
Starting Oct. 1, a handful of retail cannabis stores will open their doors for Vermonters to...
Cannabis Control Board clarifies purchasing requirements

Latest News

Tunbridge
Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival
Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival
FILE IMAGE
Vermont Tech and GE working to boost aviation workforce
Burlington
Annual Buddy Walk took place Sunday in Burlington’s Battery Park