South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police were called to the Swiss Host Motel and Village on Williston Road for a report of gunfire Sunday.

Chief Shawn Burke says officers found a man shot to death around 11 p.m. His name has not been released.

South Burlington police are coordinating this investigation with Burlington police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

While a WCAX News team was at the Swiss Host Motel, we saw officers speed off and end up on King Street.

In the video we captured, you hear what we believe are bean bag rounds and officers shouting at someone to “get on the ground.”

We know someone was arrested and taken to the hospital, but we have not confirmed if this arrest is related to the shooting death at the Swiss Host Motel.

Burke says they’re investigating a possible connection to another homicide which occurred in Burlington.

