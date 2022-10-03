Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out

Spaulding High School
Spaulding High School(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday.

The Barre school posted on its Facebook at 7:15 a.m. that too many faculty and staff members were out to safely open the school.

The post said there would be more details about after-school activities later in the day.

The post was written by Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey.

In a message to the community, Hennessey wrote:

“Dear BUUSD Community,

I’m writing this morning to let the whole community know we needed to make the very difficult decision to close Spaulding High School for today, Monday, October 3. All other BUUSD schools, including BCEMS, BTMES, SEA, and also the Central Vermont Career Center are open for business as usual.

Beginning last week, we experienced a significant increase in student and staff absences due to illness across the community. The SHS community has been hit particularly hard since late last week, and it became clear very early this morning that despite every possible effort we simply would not have enough people on hand to safely open. We have been seeing a combination of an uptick in Covid cases along with a variety of other bugs that are keeping people out across the district. I am hearing that some of our neighboring districts are experiencing similar concerns.

Closing school for any reason is always an incredibly difficult decision to make, and I want to assure you that we take such decisions very seriously. Going forward, we will continue to take a “day to day” approach and only close schools or specific classes and grades if absolutely necessary.

Information for Spaulding students and families regarding after school activities will be coming out later this morning. We appreciate your patience, and we will keep everyone posted as we get more information on the week ahead.

Chris”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say a 40-year-old man was found dead on Sunday evening.
Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday
Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales
Police say a man was fatally shot at a motel in South Burlington Sunday night.
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Police say they've arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington.
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student

Latest News

Police say a man was fatally shot at a motel in South Burlington Sunday night.
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
South Burlington police were called to the Swiss Host Motel and Village on Williston Road for a...
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
White-tailed deer hunting season is underway in Vermont and it kicks off with archery.
Vermont deer hunting season begins
At Wolcott Elementary, students are learning about the food they eat by helping set and serve...
Professional chef serves up school lunch with students