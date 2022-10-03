Vermont deer hunting season begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - White-tailed deer hunting season is underway in Vermont and it kicks off with archery.

The season began Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs until December, with a November exception.

Youth deer weekend and novice weekend are in roughly three weeks, followed by Muzzleloader Antlerless.

No more than four deer can be taken per year and only one may be a legal buck.

Youth and novice hunters can take two legal bucks, provided one is taken during the youth or novice season, not to exceed the annual limit of four deer.

No antler restrictions apply for Youth Deer Weekend.

For more information on hunting season dates and restrictions, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.