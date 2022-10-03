Vermont health commissioner expects active flu season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state health commissioner says Vermonters should prepare for an active flu season.

Dr. Mark Levine says Australia is a good indicator for the flu level we’ll see in the U.S.

This year, Australia had its worst flu season in five years.

Levine says schools are full of respiratory illnesses and the flu is another infectious disease that will infect children and adults this fall and winter.

“Because kids and adults will be doing must more congregating indoors, we will see the kinds of levels of disease we usually see in a flu season so everyone should remember to get their flu shots this year more than ever,” said Dr. Levine.

Levine says there are early indications that the flu shot mix may be what it takes to help fight severe illness.

