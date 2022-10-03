Vermont Tech and GE working to boost aviation workforce

By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Tech has announced 41 students have graduated from the GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program.

GE is a provider of aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland, Vermont. The graduating students specialized in toolmaking, electrical maintenance, and mechanical maintenance and with their apprenticeship capstone projects were able to account for more than $3M in plant efficiencies. Program instructors say that the students will enter directly into the workforce and might even ease the strain the Vermont aviation industry has been facing.

“It’s a good sign for the aviation industry. It’s a good sign for manufacturing in Vermont. It’s a good sign for higher education in Vermont, because, you know, the old adage used to be go to college to get a good job. And we weren’t providing enough graduates to our manufacturing sector in Vermont. And so now it’s get a good job to go to college,” said Jeff Higgins, the Director Of External Programs at Vermont Tech.

GE Manufacturing Technician Apprentice Program graduates earned 20 to 40 college credits, and many are continuing on to Vermont Technical College for the associate and bachelor’s degrees in their respective fields.

