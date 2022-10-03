Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible.

The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers.

Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs.

But across the country, federal officials say the PUA program was ripe for fraud. So, new federal rules aimed at curbing fraudsters require Vermont’s Department of Labor to revisit claimants and determine if they were eligible.

If Vermonters do not respond or they were not eligible, then they may need to repay the benefits they received in 2020.

The state is now trying to get in contact with claimants so they do not have to repay.

“Our job here isn’t to try to go back and make this unnecessary or unburdensome for people, I know that it will be in some sense,” said Cameron Wood of the Vermont Department of Labor.

According to the Labor Department, about 17,000 Vermonters received PUA benefits in 2021.

Of those, 5,000 have not provided documentation to the state.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say a 40-year-old man was found dead on Sunday evening.
Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday
Police say a man was fatally shot at a motel in South Burlington Sunday night.
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a motel in South Burlington.
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales

Latest News

SDF
Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible
ASDF
Vermont cannabis retailers stymied by roadblocks in effort to sell edibles
SDF
Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom
SDF
South Burlington City Council to discuss climate action plan
SDF
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides