Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it.

Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir and prepare to soak in explosions of Vermont’s peak fall foliage.

The 653-acre Green River Reservoir sits just north of Hyde Park. It’s a pristine body of water, full of wildlife and bountiful fishing which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Derek Hallquist knows the reservoir and surrounding state park well; he grew up here.

“This is a central hub for hanging out, fishing, camping, really submitting yourself into nature,” Hallquist said.

The manmade reservoir is possible because of the Green River Dam, a towering cement facade built in the 1940s. At full capacity, it produces half a megawatt of energy.

The Green River Dam is one of three hydro plants owned by Morrisville Water and Light.

“Particularly in today’s world where we’re looking to have renewable energy, these local hydro stations are important because they can run when the wind and solar aren’t generating,” said Scott Johnstone of Morrisville Water and Light.

Every few decades, dams need to be relicensed to meet certain water quality regulations.

In 2015, Morrisville Water and Light challenged a permit that limited the amount of water the dam can release in the winter.

The Vermont Supreme Court sided with the Agency of Natural Resources on the permit and the utility says it’s now operating at a loss.

“This really comes down to who should pay for what in my mind,” Johnstone said.

So last fall, the utility filed with federal regulators to begin decommissioning the dam.

Meanwhile, the state is looking into whether it should buy, own and operate the dam itself, avoiding what many call a last resort-- deconstructing the dam and draining the reservoir.

“There is no natural world left. The entire planet has been damaged by us. The only way forward is careful, thoughtful management,” Hallquist said.

The Agency of Natural Resources declined an interview for this story. But this past session, lawmakers in Montpelier set aside $350,000 to study the feasibility and cost of operating the Green River Dam.

Back in Morristown, Johnstone also served as the secretary of natural resources under Gov. Howard Dean. He says he understands the balance the state is trying to strike.

“Can we find a way to balance water quality with climate change and renewability and find a way to make it work economically,” Johnstone said.

The cost analysis of the dam could take some time. The state is hoping to have a proposal for a path forward in front of lawmakers by the 2024 legislative session.

