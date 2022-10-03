BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. It will be another cold start on Tuesday with mostly clear skies, areas of frost and patchy fog. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and a slight warm up from Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Plan on partly sunny skies through the middle of the week. Temperatures will be warming up through Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure remains in control. Morning temperatures won’t be quite as chilly and afternoon highs should top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Our best bet for any rain this week will likely be Thursday night and into Friday. A cold front will move into the region and bring some clouds and the chance of showers for the end of the work week. We aren’t expecting a lot of rain with this system. The bigger change will be in the temperatures in the form of much cooler conditions for the upcoming weekend.

We’ll be back to sunnier skies for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Fall color will be approaching peak and near peak across the region. Cooler temperatures continue into early next week as well with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

